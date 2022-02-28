Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issued By Truist Financial

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for NuVasive in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst S. Brodovsky now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $54.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NuVasive by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.