Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AAN opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 503.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 389,638 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $9,470,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 172.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 245,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth about $5,787,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

