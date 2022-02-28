Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Raised by Analyst

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,630 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,715,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,737,000 after purchasing an additional 434,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 151.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 345,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.