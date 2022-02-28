Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ASM International NV Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASM International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASM International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 27.73%.

ASMIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on ASM International from €350.00 ($397.73) to €300.00 ($340.91) in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASM International from €438.00 ($497.73) to €379.00 ($430.68) in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $310.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.48. ASM International has a 1-year low of $240.60 and a 1-year high of $497.06.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

