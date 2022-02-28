Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Decreased by B. Riley

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ducommun in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $49.07 on Monday. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $585.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ducommun by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 15,364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 107,550 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth about $4,623,000. RDST Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth about $3,718,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ducommun by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

