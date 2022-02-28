Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FND. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.62.

FND stock opened at $98.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $153,975,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,333,000 after purchasing an additional 367,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 95.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,111,000 after purchasing an additional 352,368 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

