Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Boosted by Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

MMSI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

