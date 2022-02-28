Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

