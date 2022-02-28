Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Boosted by William Blair

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

Shares of VRSK opened at $179.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.03. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,380 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after acquiring an additional 609,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,272,000 after acquiring an additional 481,668 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

