Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after buying an additional 461,580 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

