Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Bath & Body Works Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bath & Body Works in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $54.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,729,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

