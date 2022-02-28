Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Civista Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CIVB stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $372.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.91. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

