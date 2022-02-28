Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Reduced by Analyst

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

HURN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,961 shares of company stock worth $1,027,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

