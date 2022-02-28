Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Increased by Analyst

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $6.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.67.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $244.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.70. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

