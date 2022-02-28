Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Issued By Wedbush

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.03.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.09.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $176.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $155.92 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total transaction of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $337,747,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

