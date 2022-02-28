Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Issued By Cormark

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS.
Stelco has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.50.
