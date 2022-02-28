Quant Market Cap Hits $1.35 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $111.78 or 0.00268258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $52.94 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

