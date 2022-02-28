Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 4,895,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,802. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 472,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

