Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,211,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,115,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $27,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Radius Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Radius Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $8.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Radius Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

