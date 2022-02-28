Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $27.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.