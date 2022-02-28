Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$52.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.33.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$46.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.94 billion and a PE ratio of 27.42. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.07.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

