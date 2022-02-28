Raymond James Raises Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$6.50

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of CRLFF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 310,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.