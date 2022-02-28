Raymond James Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$15.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.