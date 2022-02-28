Raymond James Trims Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price to $200.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.13.

AMED stock opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 375.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $3,189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 93,912.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

