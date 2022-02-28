Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 261,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

RYN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.70. 51,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,354. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

