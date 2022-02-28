Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $11,880.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $11,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $12,567.50.
- On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $11,632.50.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $12,347.50.
- On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.
NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $97.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.58.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
