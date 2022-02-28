Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $11,880.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $11,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $12,567.50.

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $11,632.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $97.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 197,864 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Reading International by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 418,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

