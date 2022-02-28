RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.88.

RealReal stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $778.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 109,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,766,000 after acquiring an additional 518,191 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 778,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 247,482 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

