RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $18.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of RealReal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

REAL stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,281. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after purchasing an additional 160,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 147,687 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RealReal by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 746,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527,176 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

