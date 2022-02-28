Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $618.66 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $619.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,128 shares of company stock worth $13,618,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

