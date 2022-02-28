Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NRIM opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $268.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

