Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CBTX were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 105,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

CBTX opened at $30.43 on Monday. CBTX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $747.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.95.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CBTX had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

