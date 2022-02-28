Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 12,700 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

