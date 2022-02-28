Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,544,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,540,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,086,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 354,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,226.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

