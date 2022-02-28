Research Analysts Set Expectations for Home Point Capital Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Home Point Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 68,637 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

