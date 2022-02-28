Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Cut to GBX 38 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.52) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RSG opened at GBX 13.28 ($0.18) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £146.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.10. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 13.20 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.52).

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

