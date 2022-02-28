Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Cut to GBX 38 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.52) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:RSG opened at GBX 13.28 ($0.18) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £146.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.10. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 13.20 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.52).
Resolute Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
