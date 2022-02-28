Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($28.41) to €27.00 ($30.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Rexel alerts:

OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031. Rexel has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.