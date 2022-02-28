Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($28.41) to €27.00 ($30.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031. Rexel has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.
Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rexel (RXEEY)
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.