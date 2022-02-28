Richard N. Massey Buys 5,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE CNNE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.82. 14,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,955. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cannae by 114.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 17.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after buying an additional 119,984 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cannae by 76.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.
Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
