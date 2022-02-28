Richard N. Massey Buys 5,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CNNE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.82. 14,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,955. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cannae by 114.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 17.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after buying an additional 119,984 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cannae by 76.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

