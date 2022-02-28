RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
RIOCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.21.
Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $19.75 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
