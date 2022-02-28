RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.88.

REI.UN opened at C$25.04 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$18.71 and a 12-month high of C$25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

