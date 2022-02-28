Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 23,397.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 263,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after buying an additional 250,776 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.38. 67,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,202,431. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

