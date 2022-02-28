Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €78.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €73.00 ($82.95) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($77.27) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($85.23) to €82.00 ($93.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

NYSE BUD opened at $63.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

