Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,903,000 after purchasing an additional 133,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NVT opened at $34.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.66. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

