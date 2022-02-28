Royal Bank of Canada Buys 845 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in New York Times were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 241.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 846,993 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 240.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYT opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

