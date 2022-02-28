Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $133.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.56% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.93.

Shares of ESTC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,742. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $322,883,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,794,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $83,856,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,620,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after buying an additional 348,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

