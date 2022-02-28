Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,556 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPP opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 641.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.