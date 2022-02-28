Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 120,248 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of APLE opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 221.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.