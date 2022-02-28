Royal Bank of Canada Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.11.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE:WCP opened at C$9.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.69 and a 12 month high of C$9.66. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at C$20,461,575.24. Insiders purchased 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,102 in the last quarter.

About Whitecap Resources (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.