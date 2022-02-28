Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 144,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 202.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,237 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $44.05 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.