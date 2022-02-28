Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.90

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

