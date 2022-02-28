Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAFE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.51.

NYSE SAFE opened at $61.59 on Friday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.32.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,287 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 158,540 shares of company stock worth $11,088,708. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Safehold by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Safehold by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

